Video: Kareena Kapoor's sexy back at 39 will make you hit the gym ASAP

Kareena Kapoor Khan can never go wrong with her uber cool fashion choices. The diva who is rocking a sexy bod at 39 was spotted by the shutterbugs recently in Mumbai.
The Veere Di Wedding star was seen wearing a black t-back that accentuated her toned back muscles, courtesy her intense workout routine. She paired the tee with some rugged denims and converse.
Bebo is surely turning heads while she steps out to fulfill her work commitments.
So how does she manage to stay fit? Here are some of her workout videos serving inspiration to fans and fitness enthusiasts.
Meanwhile on work front, Kareena recently wrapped up her Television debut with Dance India Dance as one of the judges. As for the big screen, she will be seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan, also Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar and further in Karan Johar's Takht.
