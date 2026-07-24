VIDEO: Karan Kundrra Goes Down On One Knee Underwater To Propose To Tejasswi Prakash In Mauritius

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have once again given fans a glimpse into their love story, this time from the crystal-clear waters of Mauritius. Karan recently shared a travel vlog from their vacation, and one romantic moment has become the biggest talking point online.

While scuba diving together, the couple explored the vibrant marine life before sharing an exchange underwater. In the video, Karan and Tejasswi first formed heart shapes with their hands. Moments later, Karan Kundrra went down on one knee underwater, playfully recreating a proposal and asking for Tejasswi's hand in marriage through gestures.

Unable to speak underwater, the couple communicated with hand signs. Karan silently mouthed the words "I love you," while Tejasswi responded with a bright smile, making the moment even more special. The romantic sequence became the highlight of the vlog and won over fans on social media.

The video also features the couple enjoying several memorable moments during their Mauritius getaway, from exploring the ocean to sharing light-hearted and candid moments together. Fans flooded the comments section with love, with many calling the underwater proposal "like something from a fairytale." Others said the scene looked straight out of a romantic film and praised the couple's effortless chemistry.

Karan and Tejasswi's love story

Karan and Tejasswi first fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 15 and have remained one of television's most popular couples ever since. Their latest vlog has only added to the excitement among fans, who continue to follow every milestone in their relationship.

Earlier this year, after four years of dating, Karan officially proposed to Tejasswi with a diamond ring and an emotional speech on the reality show Desi Bling. The couple has also revealed that, on the advice of Tejasswi's mother and with the support of Karan's parents, they have decided to live together before marriage to better understand each other while continuing to focus on their careers.

On the work front, Tejasswi recently appeared in the Amazon MX Player series Psycho Saiyaan and finished as a finalist on Celebrity MasterChef India. She and Karan are also seen entertaining audiences together on the reality show Laughter Chefs.