'Main Teri Biwi Hoon': Tejasswi Prakash Calls Herself Karan Kundrra's 'Wife' In Mauritius Vlog- VIDEO

Tejasswi Prakash Calls Herself Karan Kundrra's 'Wife' In Mauritius Vlog- VIDEO |

Karan Kundrra recently shared a new vlog on his YouTube channel, offering fans a glimpse into his Mauritius vacation with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. A particular moment from the vlog has now gone viral on social media, with fans speculating once again about the couple's wedding plans.

In one of the candid conversations featured in the vlog, Karan tells Tejasswi, "Wo uski biwi hai na, tu meri biwi nahi hai na." Reacting to the remark, Tejasswi jokingly responded, "Pen****, main teri biwi hoon." To tis, Karan replied with "Acha ji." Tejasswi then added, "Main teri biwi aan, ye bhool jata hai ye."

The light-hearted exchange quickly caught fans' attention, with many interpreting Tejasswi's playful remark as another hint at the couple's strong bond. The clip has since gone viral, leaving TejRan fans wondering when the television couple will finally tie the knot.

Tejasswi's this reply came after she complained about Karan not taking photos of her during their Mauritius trip. Later, Karan affirmed Tejasswi that he will take the photos and cutely said "I love you baby" in the end.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 15 in 2021 and have remained one of television's most-loved couples ever since. Over the years, the duo has often been surrounded by wedding rumours, with fans eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. Earlier this year, Karan took a major step in their relationship by proposing to Tejasswi on Netflix's Desi Bling. In the emotional episode, the actor went down on one knee and asked Tejasswi to marry him, leaving her teary-eyed. The grand proposal quickly went viral and sparked fresh speculation about their wedding plans. While the couple is yet to officially announce a wedding date, Karan's proposal has convinced many fans that wedding bells may not be too far away.