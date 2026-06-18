'Kardashians Ke Ghar Paida Hue Ho?': Karan Kundrra Slams Trolls Over Seeking Parents' Approval Before Proposing To Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra Slams Trolls Over Seeking Parents' Approval Before Proposing To Tejasswi Prakash |

Karan Kundrra has finally addressed the criticism he received after revealing that he spoke to his parents before proposing to Tejasswi Prakash on Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The actor also opened up about the trolling surrounding the incident and shared his views on involving family in important life decisions. Questioning the backlash, Karan said, "Agar aap parents se naahi puchoge, agar aap apna bahiyon se nahi puchoge, to kisse puchoge?"

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Karan strongly reacted to those criticising him for consulting his parents. He said, "Ye jitney bhi log hain na jo bol rahe hain usko apne parents se baat nahi karni chahiye thi, lanat hai tumlogo ke upar." The actor further stated that the arrival of a new person in one's life should never diminish the importance of parents.

Reiterating his point, Karan said, "Kisi aur ke aane se aap apne parents ke position nahi bhul jaoge." Taking a sarcastic swipe at the trolls, he added, "Jo log mereko comment kar rahe hain na ki you should not talk to your parents, bhai kon si uniya mein paida hue ho? Hindustan mein paida hue ho ki kahi Kardashians ke ghar paida hue ho tumlog?"

The reality TV star maintained that he is proud of his values and will always respect his parents regardless of online criticism. Karan revealed that Tejasswi never had an issue with him discussing the proposal with his family, but many social media users did. While insisting that he personally is not affected by the trolling, he expressed concern that such narratives could influence young people into believing they should not seek their parents' advice on major life decisions, including marriage.

Addressing his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan answered the question he is asked most frequently. The actor clarified that it is not a matter of whether they will get married, but when. Hinting that marriage is definitely on the cards, Karan said the couple will tie the knot when they feel the time is right and according to their own plans and wishes.