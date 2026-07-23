Saanvie Tallwar Alleges Karan Kundrra Kissed Her Without Consent On Set: 'Had Conveyed It To His Then Girlfriend Anusha Dandekar'

Actress Saanvie Tallwar has made serious allegations against her Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum co-star Karan Kundrra , claiming she faced misconduct while filming the television show. In a recent interview, the actress alleged that an incident during the shoot led to a confrontation between the two actors and later created a difficult working environment.

Speaking to Filmibeat, Saanvie claimed that a scene involving a kiss took an unexpected turn before filming had officially begun.

She said, "There was a scene, but the director hadn't clapped action, even before that he kissed me and I slapped him. He didn't react at that time, but then he came back in sometime and slapped me hard. There is difference between the intensity in a girl and a man's slap. I fell on the floor and then he abused me and my family. Nobody supported me. Later Ektaa ma'am apologised on Karan's behalf and supported me. She managed to make things easy."

Saanvie further alleged that she sensed Karan was interested in her and decided to inform his then-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar, through a mutual friend.

She said, "A girl actually understands what kind of gaze and vibe the boy is doing. We had a common friend, so I decided to convey it to Anusha Dandekar who was Karan's girlfriend back then that Karan was interested in me. But after that, she kept coming to set and monitoring. Soon after, they started making things difficult for me and the whole environment turned toxic."

The actress also alleged that another uncomfortable incident took place during a romantic sequence. According to Saanvie, she raised a complaint after Karan allegedly tried to misbehave again, following which the show's director was replaced.

Reflecting on the experience, Saanvie said she eventually chose not to hold on to resentment. She explained, "These things happen on sets. Sometimes scenes require physical action, and if you're new, you don't always know how much force is too much."

She further added, "It wasn't personal. I was just trying to do my job and make the scene look convincing."

Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, which premiered in 2015, featured Karan Kundrra and Saanvie Tallwar in lead roles. The romantic supernatural drama gained a loyal fan following during its television run.

Karan Kundrra has not publicly responded to Saanvie Tallwar's allegations at the time of writing.