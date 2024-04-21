 VIDEO: Atif Aslam's Calm Reaction Wins Hearts As Female Fan Hugs, Kisses His Hand Midway During Concert In Bangladesh
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam performed at a concert in Bangladesh last week.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has a huge fan following across the world. Last week, he performed at a concert in Bangladesh, during which a crazy female fan turned up at the stage midway and got emotional seeing him live.

In the viral video, Atif's fan was seen breaking down in tears; later, she even hugged him and did not let him go. The singer's security guard was seen pulling her away from him; however, she was seen holding him tight.

Check out the video:

Later, as Atif shook his hand, she kissed his hand. To this, the singer remained calm and smiled at her as she was escorted down. After the video went viral on social media, netizens praised the singer for his humble reaction.

A user commented, "He acted with grace and sensitivity." While another added, "Although it's not appreciated at all.....But it reminds me of #Jackson .... Atif Aslam is a man blessed with good vocals, and soul....."

“What a gentleman! He seemed a little uncomfortable but handled the situation calmly,” read another comment. A netizen added, "Cringe. Imagine if it was the other way around. The woman should be fined."

Meanwhile, Atif will be making his comeback in Bollywood after almost seven long years with the upcoming movie LSO90's (Love Story of 90's)

