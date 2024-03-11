Atif Aslam Birthday: Pakistani Singer's Net Worth & Expensive Car Collection

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 11, 2024
On March 12, 2024, Pakistani singer will turn 41.
Photo Via Instagram
Atif Aslam has sung for several Bollywood movies including Kalyug, Zeher, Race, and Tiger Zinda Hai, among others.
On the occasion of his birthday, here is a look at the singer's net worth.
According to several media reports, Atif Aslam has a net worth of ₹180 crore. He is one of the richest singers in Pakistan.
As of 2023, Atif Aslam charges ₹2 crore for a concert in foreign countries. In Pakistan, he charges ₹80 lakhs-₹1 crore for a live performance.
Atif Aslam earns ₹8-9 lakh per song.
Atif Aslam is a car lover and owns swanky cars like Rolls Royce Ghost, BMW 7-Series, Jaguar XF, Mercedes Benz GLS 350 D Mahindra Thar, and Mercedes S450.
Meanwhile, Atif Aslam is all set to return to Bollywood after almost seven long years with the upcoming movie LSO90's (Love Story of 90's)
