Video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Flaunts New Hairstyle, Netizens Point Out Her 'Conscious Effort' To Not Hold Aaradhya's Hand At Mumbai Airport

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was being trolled for a long time now for her look, has finally got herself a new hairstyle and hair colour. Not just that, but netizens also noticed that the actress was consciously trying to not hold her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's hand at the Mumbai airport, which was a rare sight for her fans.

Aishwarya was seen jetting off to some undisclosed location with Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan in the wee hours of Wednesday.

She was all smiles as she was papped by the shutterbugs at the airport, and Aaradhya too flashed her cute smile at the cameras.

Aishwarya debuts new hair

A video of the Bachchan family has gone viral on the internet, in which Aishwarya can be seen ditching her usual middle-partitioned hair, and debuting her new look.

The actress got golden highlights for her hair and she even flaunted them as the cameras followed her.

Netizens pointed out how Aishwarya, who is often trolled for holding her 11-year-old daughter's hand all the time, made a conscious effort to not do it this time.

In the video, Aaradhya can be seen extending her hand to hold her mother, but Aishwarya just casually walked next to her.

"Conscious effort by Ash to not hold hands when the kid is trying. Actually good to see that. She is old enough to walk by parents side without having to hold hands each time in public," a user commented.

Another netizen wrote, "Finally new hairstyle!", while one stated, "She can still melt anyone with that look."

Aishwarya's recent projects

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was all over the news of late, thanks to her collaboration with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam once again for 'Ponniyin Selvan'.

The film, which released in two parts, went on to shatter box office records, and the diva was seen playing a double role in it. She was lauded for her performance in the film, and fans could not have asked for a better comeback for the actress.

'Ponniyin Selvan' was based on the power tussle in the Chola kingdom and Aishwarya played a key role in the narrative.