Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans slam Shobhaa De for trolling her Cannes look: 'Let's celebrate & appreciate'

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn on the red carpet of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival as she walked down wearing a dramatic silver hooded gown with a giant black bow.

Just when people thought they had seen all the fashionable shades of the diva, she left everyone with gaping mouths as she pulled off the unconventional look last week.

The Ponniyin Selvan actress received mixed reviews for her Cannes look. While some praised Aishwarya, others trolled her.

Author Shobhaa De also shared a picture of Aishwarya from Cannes red carpet and wrote, "What this is, plisssss? Cannes anybody explain???"

Soon after she shared the post, Aishwarya Rai's fans hit back at Shobhaa for trolling the actress.

Netizens REACT to Shobhaa's post

"Madam she is Aishwarya rai bachan. She can wear a sack and make it look like couture ❤️🙌 irony is you sitting in bandra kurla complex in your pyjamas judging all the looks with chai in your one hand and mobile in other," a user commented.

Another fan wrote, "She is d face of cannes.. Every year she is looked upon to represent her country ...every year She looks beautiful n more beautiful in her outfits."

"I'm not a fan of OTT dressing. But to be honest, this is a 50 year old woman of substance who has managed to stay relevant in her chosen field, on a global platform even in a youth-worshipping, ageist society. Nothing but respect for her," another user commented.

A comment on Shobhaa's post read, "Hey, it’s okay - they do them - you do you, All G. No one’s the same and creativity can be interpreted in so many ways. I’m not a fan of the look but the other Aishwarya maybe. So let’s celebrate that - instead of trying to understand it. #meditate&Love."

"Shobhaji still so obsessed with arb’s looks😂.. let’s celebrate & appreciate her for going/being invited there each year," read another comment.

Aishwarya at Cannes

While Aishwarya has been attending the film festival since 2002, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan too has been accompanying her mother from a very young age.

She has often graced the red carpet at Cannes with her elegant style and fashion choices. The actress has also featured as a jury member at the fest.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last month and has emerged as a hit at the box office.