Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper steals the show at London Fashion Week

Fashion icon Victoria Beckham's daughter has begun following her mommy's footsteps. Still can't believe? Harper Beckham was spotted at this year’s London Fashion Week, and guess what, she stole her mom's thunder.
The eight year old sported a dress from her mom's Spring/Summer 2020 collection. The former Spice Girls singer wrote, "My number one guest!!! #HarperSeven. #VBSS20 starting any minute on IG Live! Xxxx Kisses VB."
Harper looked excited as she sat in the front row next to American Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
According to reports, Victoria designed her new collection with ‘dynamic women’ in mind. She was quoted saying, "Lightness, easiness, freedom. Those are the ideas I was thinking of for #VBSS20. It’s about dynamic women today, women in motion. Controlled and free, living life, reality and believability. There is always a duality in women, moving between different ideas, different moods. I want clothes that move with a woman, that move with her life."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)