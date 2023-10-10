Vicky Kaushal To Unveil Sam Bahadur's Teaser During India VS Pak ICC World Cup 2023 Match? | Photo Via Instagram

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur' in which he will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Tuesday, announced that the makers of 'Sam Bahadur' will be unveiling the official teaser of the film on October 13.

Taking to Instagram, Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "VICKY KAUSHAL: 'SAM BAHADUR' TEASER ON 13 OCT... Team #SamBahadur - based on the life of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw - will launch the teaser on 13 Oct 2023... Subsequently, the teaser will be screened at the much-awaited #INDvsPAK #WorldCup2023 match on 14 Oct 2023. Stars #VickyKaushal in title role with #FatimaSanaShaikh and #SanyaMalhotra... Directed by #MeghnaGulzar... Produced by #RonnieScrewvala... 1 Dec 2023 release."

As per Adarsh, the film's teaser will be screened during the much-awaited World Cup 2023 match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 14.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Talking about the film, Vicky earlier said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film 'Animal'.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024.

He also has Laxman Utekar's next 'Chaava' opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will hit the theatres on December 6, 2024. Previously Vicky and Rashmika have worked together in advertisements and 'Chaava' marks their first big-screen collaboration.

