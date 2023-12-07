 Vicky Kaushal Thanks The Audience For Love Shown Towards His Performance In Sam Bahadur
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie has managed to secure a decent first week at the box-office despite its clash with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal has had a fulfilling week, with the audience expressing immense love and affection for his portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's film Sam Bahadur.

Posting on his Instagram account, the actor shared a series of three images illustrating his preparation process to embody the role of the distinguished officer. He also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the audience for warmly accepting his performance and for showering a lot of love to the film. He wrote, "Makeup on, listen to his favourite jazz music and stare into that mirror till I start believing the guy in the mirror is Sam. Living your days believing to be SAM is a rare honour and a mammoth responsibility. The love you all are showering for our efforts is truly gratifying. Thank you! #SAMबहादुर IN CINEMAS! This weekend do take your families out to the cinemas to experience the story of our true legend… FM Sam Manekshaw!"

UPCOMING PROJECTS

Post Sam Bahadur, Vicky is now readying himself for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochchar and Anil Grover. The film releases in cinemas, this Christmas. He is also currently prepping for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Laxman Utekar's period drama Chhava. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna and Ashutosh Rana. Besides that, Vicky has Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

