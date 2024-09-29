Vicky Kaushal Gets Emotional Co-Hosting With Shah Rukh Khan At IIFA 2024: 'I Lived Many Dreams' (PHOTOS)

Vicky Kaushal recently co-hosted with Shah Rukh Khan at IIFA 2024, which was held in Abu Dhabi. The two won hearts after they performed to each other's hit tracks including Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Tauba Tauba, among others. They wrapped up the party with a performance set to Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam's revamped version from Vicky's movie Bad Newz, which was a highlight of the night. The song, which originally featured Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla.

Earlier today, on Sunday, September 29, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and shared several photos with Shah Rukh Khan. He penned an emotional note that read, "From growing up watching him create magic with his hosting and performances on stage… to last night, sharing the stage and being part of the same magic… I lived many dreams! Thank you @iamsrk Sir. There’s no one like you, there never will be."

Check out the photos:

Vicky and Shah Rukh showcased their sultry moves to Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise, which featured Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. In the viral video, Shah Rukh took on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's role, while Vicky played Allu Arjun.

Take a look at the video:Dunki

Meanwhile, Vicky made a special appearance in Shah Rukh's Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani Films, the film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, among others.

On the work front, Kaushal will be seen next in Chhava alongside Rashmika Mandanna, where he will portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji in the historical biopic.

He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.