Vibe, Daayra Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Kunal Kemmu's Film And Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer To Show Jump On Saturday

Vibe, Daayra Box Office Collection | Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Daayra, and Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta-starrer Vibe took a low opening at the box office. While Daayra earned Rs. 1 crore net on its first day in India, Vibe performed better and collected Rs. 1.70 crore net. Now, on its second day, both movies are expected to show a jump at the box office.

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 2

As per early estimates, Daayra might earn around Rs. 1.30-1.50 crore at the box office in India on its second day. However, if the footfalls in the late-night shows are better, then the collection can be more as well. But, for now, we can expect the movie to earn around Rs. 2.30-2.50 crore at the box office in two days.

Vibe Box Office Collection Day 2

Meanwhile, Vibe is expected to earn around Rs. 2-2.50 crore on its second day. But, the collection can be more if the footfalls in the late-night shows are better. As per early estimates, the movie might earn around Rs. 3.70-4.20 crore in two days.

Daayra Budget

While the makers of Daayra have not yet officially revealed the budget of the film, reportedly, it is made on a budget of Rs. 50-60 crore. So, the film surely needs to show a miraculous jump at the box office during the weekend, and also perform well on weekdays.

Vibe Budget

According to reports, Vibe is made on a budget of Rs. 30-40 crore. So, even Kunal Kemmu's directorial needs to perform well on the weekend, and continue to collect a good amount during weekdays.

Daayra Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Daayra and wrote, "Overall, Daayra is undoubtedly one of the best works of Meghna Gulzar. The film deals with a sensitive topic maturely. It stays in its 'daayra', never goes overboard, and leaves us with a lot of questions. So, do watch it in a theatre near you because it is a must-watch!"

Vibe Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Vibe is enjoyable in parts, especially during its first half, and Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava make the journey watchable. But the stretched second half and uneven writing take away from the overall experience."