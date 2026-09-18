Daayra, Vibe Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer And Kunal Kemmu's Movie Expected To Take Low Opening

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Daayra, and Kunal Kemmu's Vibe have hit the big screens. Both movies had created a good pre-release buzz, and both have received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. However, it looks like the films might take a low opening at the box office.

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 1

As per early estimates, the Meghna Gulzar directorial might earn around Rs. 80-90 lakh at the box office on its first day, which will surely be a disappointing number. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Vibe Box Office Collection Day 1

Meanwhile, Vibe is expected to have a better collection. As per early estimates, the film might earn around Rs. 90 lakh to Rs. 1 crore. But, if the movie gets better footfalls in night shows, then we can expect the collection to be more than Rs. 1 crore.

Daayra Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Daayra is undoubtedly one of the best works of Meghna Gulzar. The film deals with a sensitive topic maturely. It stays in its 'daayra', never goes overboard, and leaves us with a lot of questions. So, do watch it in a theatre near you because it is a must-watch!"

Vibe Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars to Vibe and wrote, "Vibe is enjoyable in parts, especially during its first half, and Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava make the journey watchable. But the stretched second half and uneven writing take away from the overall experience. If you skip Vibe, you aren’t really missing out on something extraordinary. But if you enjoy commercial entertainers with a mix of action, comedy and drama, you may find a few entertaining moments here."