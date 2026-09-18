Vibe Review: Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta's Film Starts On A High But Loses Its Spark After Interval

Vibe Movie Review | YouTube

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Yashpal Sharma and others

Director: Kunal Kemmu

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 2.5 stars

After Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu has returned with his second directorial, Vibe. The film tries to mix comedy, action, friendship, patriotism and a bit of thriller into one package. And while it does have all the ingredients of a commercial entertainer, the problem is that they don’t always come together smoothly.

Kunal Kemmu plays Hardik, who returns from rehab and joins a software company with the help of his close friend Bugs aka Baghirath (Sparsh Shrivastava). Things take an unexpected turn when a terrorist threat puts them in a difficult situation. Soon, the two find themselves working alongside Madam H (Preity Zinta) and getting involved in a mission to protect the country.

The first half is where Vibe works best. There are some genuinely funny moments, the friendship between Hardik and Bugs keeps things entertaining, and the story moves at a decent pace. It keeps you interested and builds enough curiosity to make you want to know what happens after the interval.

Unfortunately, that momentum doesn’t continue.

Actors' Performances

Kunal Kemmu once again proves that he is a very dependable actor. He gets to do almost everything here - comedy, action, dance and emotional scenes - and manages to handle the different shades of his character well.

What works particularly well is that Kunal doesn’t try to overshadow Sparsh Shrivastava. Bugs gets enough space to make an impression, and Sparsh is very good in the role. Their chemistry is one of the better aspects of the film.

Debutante Vanshika Dhir, who plays Kareena, is also impressive and shows promise. Preity Zinta, however, seems to be trying a little too hard in some scenes, which makes her performance feel less natural.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Yashpal Sharma are good in their respective parts, while the film also has some interesting cameos.

Music

The music is decent but doesn’t leave a major impact. However, the title track is catchy enough and stays with you even after you leave the theatre. It fits the overall mood of the film and is easily one of the more memorable musical elements.

Direction

As a director, Kunal Kemmu shows that he understands the commercial space. Vibe has action, comedy, emotions, friendship, patriotism and a few twists - basically everything you expect from a mainstream entertainer.

The issue is the writing. The film could have been much crisper, especially in the second half. Once the interval is over, the comedy almost disappears and the narrative starts feeling stretched. By the time it reaches the end, too many things are happening at once and the film starts feeling a little like a khichdi.

FPJ Verdict

Vibe is enjoyable in parts, especially during its first half, and Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava make the journey watchable. But the stretched second half and uneven writing take away from the overall experience.

If you skip Vibe, you aren’t really missing out on something extraordinary. But if you enjoy commercial entertainers with a mix of action, comedy and drama, you may find a few entertaining moments here.