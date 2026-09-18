Daayra X Review: 'Emotionally Gripping' To 'Dragged'; Kareena Kapoor Khan And Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Gets Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Daayra X Review | Photo Via YouTube

Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra hit cinemas on Friday, September 18, with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran leading the cast. The film opens with the rape and murder of a young woman, following which DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj) and his team kill the four accused in a police encounter.

DCP Ajooni Kohli (Kareena) is subsequently assigned to investigate the encounter, setting the stage for a tense police procedural that examines questions of justice, accountability and morality.

Daayra X Review

Soon after the film’s release, viewers on X shared mixed reactions to Daayra. Several praised Gulzar’s direction, the performances and the film’s realistic treatment of its sensitive subject.

One viewer called Daayra “hard-hitting and emotionally gripping,” praising Gulzar’s realistic approach and highlighting the “powerful performances” by Kareena and Prithviraj.

Another X user described the film as “pretty good,” particularly appreciating its screenplay and editing. The viewer also praised Gulzar’s direction, suggesting that the filmmaker continues to evolve with each project.

However, not all reactions were positive. One viewer found the film “dragged,” arguing that its slow and extended treatment weakened what was otherwise a thought-provoking subject. The viewer concluded that the film struggled to make a lasting impact.

Overall, early X reactions to Daayra appear divided, with praise for its performances, direction and premise balanced by criticism of its pacing and climax.

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Daayra Movie Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal gave Daayra 3.5 stars out of 5 and said, "Overall, Daayra is undoubtedly one of the best works of Meghna Gulzar. The film deals with a sensitive topic maturely. It stays in its 'daayra', never goes overboard, and leaves us with a lot of questions. So, do watch it in a theatre near you because it is a must-watch! P.S. This film will start a lot of discussions on social media."