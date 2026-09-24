Vibe Box Office Collection Day 6: Kunal Kemmu's Film Earns ₹1 Crore, Sees 9% Drop

Vibe Box Office Collection Day 6 | Photo via YouTube

Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta's Vibe completed six days in theatres, with the action-comedy continuing its run at the box office at a steady pace. Released in India on September 18, the film has so far collected Rs 10.45 crore in India net and Rs 14.43 crore worldwide. According to Sacnilk, Vibe earned Rs 1 crore in India on its sixth day, Wednesday, September 23. The film recorded 2,431 shows across the country. Its Day 6 collection was 9.1% lower than Tuesday's Rs 1.10 crore.

With Wednesday's earnings, the film's India gross collection has reached Rs 12.48 crore. Its overseas gross stands at Rs 1.95 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 14.43 crore.

The film recorded an overall Hindi 2D occupancy of 11.55 per cent on Wednesday.

The Kunal Kemmu-directorial added Rs 20 lakh from overseas markets on Day 6. Its cumulative overseas gross collection now stands at Rs 1.95 crore. Combined with its India gross of Rs 12.48 crore, VIBE has reached a worldwide gross of Rs 14.43 crore after six days in theatres.

Vibe Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Vibe opened at Rs 1.70 crore on its first day. The film saw a noticeable rise over its first weekend, collecting Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 3 crore on Sunday. Sunday remains its highest single-day collection so far.

The film witnessed a drop after the weekend, earning Rs 90 lakh on its first Monday. It collected Rs 1.10 crore on Tuesday before adding another Rs 1 crore on Wednesday.

Day 1 - Rs 1.70 crore

Day 2 - Rs 2.75 crore

Day 3 - Rs 3.00 crore

Day 4 - Rs 90 lakh

Day 5 - Rs 1.10 crore

Day 6 - Rs 1.00 crore

Total - Rs 10.45 crore

About Vibe

Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe stars Kemmu alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir. The film has been developed as a spin-off of Kemmu's previous directorial, with the actor's character Hardik making a special appearance in the earlier film.

The film released theatrically in India on September 18, 2026, and has received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.