Vibe Box Office Collection Day 5: Kunal Kemmu-Preity Zinta Starrer Shows Jump On Tuesday, Earns ₹1.15 Crore

Vibe Box Office Collection | YouTube

Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta, and Sparsh Shrivastava starrer Vibe has been getting an average response at the box office. The film, during its first weekend, earned Rs. 7.45 crore net at the box office in India. On Monday, the movie showed a drop and collected Rs. 90 lakh net. Now, all eyes were on the film's Tuesday collection, and on its day five, Vibe showed a jump at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Vibe collected Rs. 1.15 crore net at the box office in India on its day five, taking the total to Rs. 9.50 crore net. Meanwhile, its domestic gross collection is Rs. 11.35 crore.

Vibe Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Kunal Kemmu directorial, on Tuesday, collected Rs. 25 lakh at the box office overseas, taking the international gross total to Rs. 1.75 crore. So, the worldwide gross collection stands at Rs. 13.10 crore.

Vibe Vs Daayra Box Office Collection

Vibe and Daayra clashed at the box office, and the former has performed better. Daayra, in five days, has collected Rs. 5.50 crore net in India.

Vibe Budget

According to reports, Vibe is made on a budget of around Rs. 35-40 crore. So, the film clearly needs to perform well at the box office during the coming days. For now, it looks like maybe Vibe will be a flop at the box office. However, a miraculous jump during the second weekend can save the movie.

Vibe Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Vibe is enjoyable in parts, especially during its first half, and Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava make the journey watchable. But the stretched second half and uneven writing take away from the overall experience. If you skip Vibe, you aren’t really missing out on something extraordinary. But if you enjoy commercial entertainers with a mix of action, comedy and drama, you may find a few entertaining moments here."