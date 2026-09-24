Daayra Box Office Collection Day 6: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran-Starrer Sees 10% Drop, Earns Only ₹45 Lakh

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 6 | Photo via YouTube

Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra , starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, witnessed another drop in its box office collection on Day 6 (Wednesday, September 23). The film earned Rs 45 lakh net in India, according to the latest figures by Sacnilk.

The film recorded Rs 45 lakh across 1,401 shows on Day 6. With this, Daayra's total India net collection has reached Rs 5.95 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 7.13 crore.

The film also recorded Rs 15 lakh overseas on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 2.10 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 9.23 crore.

Daayra had opened at Rs 1 crore on Friday. It witnessed growth over the first weekend, collecting Rs 1.75 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. However, the film saw a drop on Monday, earning Rs 50 lakh. It maintained the same figure on Tuesday before falling further to Rs 45 lakh on Wednesday.

The Day 6 collection marks a 10 per cent decline from Tuesday’s earning. Despite the weekend boost, the film has struggled to maintain momentum during the weekdays.

The makers have not officially revealed the film’s budget. However, reports suggest that Daayra has been made on a budget of around Rs 50-60 crore. The film has a long way to go before recovering its reported production cost through theatrical earnings.

Daayra Review

The Free Press Journal gave Daayra 3.5 stars and praised Meghna Gulzar’s handling of its sensitive subject. The review stated, "Overall, Daayra is undoubtedly one of the best works of Meghna Gulzar. The film deals with a sensitive topic maturely. It stays in its 'daayra', never goes overboard, and leaves us with a lot of questions. So, do watch it in a theatre near you because it is a must-watch!"

Inspired by true events, Daayra is an investigative thriller centred on DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli. The two officers find themselves on opposite sides of a controversial case within the same system. As the investigation progresses, the film explores questions around truth, accountability and the moral boundaries of justice.