Daayra Box Office Collection Day 5: Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Stays Steady After Monday Drop, Earns ₹50 Lakh

Daayra Box Office Collection | YouTube

Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, received mixed to positive reviews from the critics and the audience. However, the film has failed to make a strong mark at the box office till now. During its first weekend, Daayra earned Rs. 4.50 crore. On its day four, Monday, the film showed a huge drop and collected Rs. 50 lakh. Now, all eyes were on the movie's Tuesday collection.

On Tuesdays, there are better footfalls in cinemas due to reasonable ticket pricing, and mostly films show a jump in numbers. But, according to Sacnilk, Daayra collected Rs. 50 lakh on its day five. So, it was steady, and there was no growth. In five days, Meghna Gulzar's directorial earned Rs. 5.50 crore net in India, which is surely a disappointing number. The movie's domestic gross collection stands at Rs. 6.60 crore.

Daayra Worldwide Box Office Collection

Daayra has not received a great response at the box office overseas as well. The film earned Rs. 20 lakh on its fifth day, taking the international gross collection to Rs. 1.95 crore. So, the worldwide gross box office collection is Rs. 8.55 crore.

Daayra Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, reportedly, Daayra was made on a budget of Rs. 50-60 crore. So, if we look at the reported budget and the current box office collection, the movie is a disaster at the box office.

Daayra Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Daayra 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Daayra is undoubtedly one of the best works of Meghna Gulzar. The film deals with a sensitive topic maturely. It stays in its 'daayra', never goes overboard, and leaves us with a lot of questions. So, do watch it in a theatre near you because it is a must-watch!"