Veteran Malayalam Film And Theatre Stalwart C. V. Dev Breathes His Last At 83

Prominent Malayalam film and theatre thespian C Vasudevan, better known as C V Dev, passed away on Monday evening, following heart related ailments, at the age of 83. The renowned actor breathed his last at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, where he was undergoing treatment, since the past few weeks.

With an illustrious career spanning across six decades, Dev was born in 1940. He was the eldest son of Kanaran and Narayani. At 19, he began his career in the play 'Vilakkinte Velichathil', which was helmed by Sadanandan Kalla. He went on to act in several notable plays including K.T Muhammad's Sthithi, M.T Vasudevan Nair's Gopura Nadayil, and P M Taj's Agraharam. He was also known to have directed plays, the most outstanding one being 'Paanan Paadatha Pattu'.

With over 500 Malayalam films to his credit, some of his most memorable performances include Sadayam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Pattabhishekam, Manassinakkare, Ullam, Njaan, Urumbukal Urangarilla, Sukhamayirikkatte, Mizhi Randilum, Chandrolsavam and Kadha Thudarunnu. His standout performances include RDP Comrade in Sandesam, Mahout in Mannadiar Penninu Chenkotta Checkan, Valsan Mashu in English Medium, Palissery in Chandrolsavam and as Gopiyettan in Urumbukal Urangarilla.

He served as a B High grade Artist in Kozhikode Akashvani. He was the proud recipient of several honours namely the Bharath P J Antony Memorial Nadaka Cinema Abhinaya Pratibha Award and the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy Guru Pooja Award.

In his last days, the actor resided in Edakkad, Kozhikode. He will be cremated at the West Hill Crematorium at 9 am on Tuesday morning.

The actor is survived by his wife Janaki, children Sukanya, Sukavya, and Sukatmajan and nephews Vijisha, Suresh and Dasan.