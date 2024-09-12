Veteran Actor Rajesh Puri Escapes Kidnapping In Delhi, Shares Chilling Details: 'Car Was Followed By Armed Men'

Veteran actor Rajesh Puri recently had a narrow escape with what could have been a life threatening situation. In an interview with the Times Of India, Rajesh Puri revealed being called to Delhi on the pretext of attending an event and later being taken to Meerut in a car by a car.

Speaking of the same, the Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki actor recalled getting a call from a man named Shivam ealier this month. The actor states that he was paid 35,000 rupees in advance and his flight tickets too were booked. He was asked to record a video for the event and was also asked to share some pictures of him for the hoardings. However, the actor did not receive a formal invite even after asking for it repeatedly. He says, ''Although I repeatedly asked for a formal invite, I didn't worry much since such events are routine and I was occupied with Ganpati seva.''

Further revealing that he was greeted by two men at the Delhi airport, Puri recalls being taken in a taxi and after about an hour, the vehicle stopped and his luggage was transferred to a car. ''The new car had no license plate, and the driver wore a mask, which raised my suspicions,'' says Puri.

Puri then reveals that the driver started giving vague responses when he was asked about the car having no number plate. He says, ''They then started heading toward Meerut, and when I asked why, they gave vague responses. That’s when I realised something is wrong. I mentioned my strong connections in Delhi to make them uncomfortable. They offered me to eat at a dhaba when we were 12 kms away from Meerut.''

Puri then reveals how one of the kidnappers asked him to go back and said that he has been kidnapped. The actor says, ''I was shocked when the guy told me Aap wapas chale jaao. Yeh kuchh bhi theek nahi hai, koi function nahi hai, aap kidnap ho chuke ho.'' Rajesh, after a discussion with the kidnappers was dropped at the border where his brother in law picked him up.

The actor further reveals shocking details about a call he recieved from one of the kidnappers that night and said, ''This guy told me that their car was being followed by armed men, and that I was being taken to a remote location where they planned to demand a ransom of 1 or 2 crore rupees.'' Rajesh says that the kidnappers were told that he owed the man who planned the kidnapping 35 Lakh rupees, however, they later came to know it was a lie.

He also refuses to file a case and states that his lawyer friends have advised him to stay away from the same, stating, it may irk the kidnappers.