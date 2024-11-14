 Vahbiz Dorabjee Calls Playing Negative Lead In Deewaniyat 'Tricky': ‘Confident I Can Bring Depth To This Character' (Exclusive)
Vahbiz Dorabjee, who is all set to essay the negative lead in Vijayendra Kumeria and Kritika Yadav starrer ‘Deewaniyat,’ got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and spoke about her return on television with a negative character.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Vahbiz Dorabjee recently made her comeback on television with a new show titled 'Deewaniyat'. Vahbiz, who has never played a negative role in her career, is playing one such character this time. Recently, the actress opened up about the same and revealed how she was approached for the show. She mentioned that she is happy to get the part and is excited for the audience to review it.

"I play the character of Babita, who is the stepdaughter in her family. Babita is sarcastic, and she often dampens the family’s happiness with her negativity. I was approached for this role by the creative head of the show, Mr. Siddharth Vankar, who is a close friend. I must say, I really admire his creativity because he saw me in a way that others hadn't—playing a negative role. Since Siddharth is a friend, and the production is by Shaika Films, a reputed production house, I was really happy to be a part of this project," she said.

Playing a negative role often comes with unique challenges. Talking about the same, the actress mentioned that even though her role is 'tricky', she was excited to try something new. "Every role comes with its own challenges, but playing a negative character is particularly tricky for me because I am naturally a bubbly, happy-go-lucky person. Shifting gears to portray someone who is sarcastic, negative, and full of attitude is definitely a challenge. It’s about downplaying my natural energy and using expressions and body language in a completely different way. But I’m excited for the challenge, and I’m confident I can bring depth to this character," she added.

Vahbiz concluded by saying that her character in Deewaniyat will be 'refreshing' for her fans. "I’m excited for the viewers to see me in a completely different light. As I mentioned, I’ve always played positive and bubbly characters, so this will be a refreshing change. I’m eager for the audience to see me in a gray shade—someone with a lot of complexity and unpredictability. I hope they enjoy this new side of me," she shared.

