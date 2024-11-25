Urvashi Rautela Reveals She Can't Get Married For 2.5 Years Due To THIS Reason (VIDEO)

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who once won the World's Most Eligible Bachelorette award in 2023, recently revealed that she cannot tie the knot for the next 2.5 years, leaving her fans eager yet patient to see their favourite actress turn into a bride.

Urvashi told Instant Bollywood, "Abhi Kathni yog chal raha hai and jiska bhi kathni yog chal raha hota hai, toh uss period mein shaadi nahi karni chaiye. Kathni yog is for 2.5 years, toh abhi uske liye thoda time bacha hai." Kathni Yog refers to certain obstacles in her horoscope that prevent her from getting married during this period.

Urvashi has been earlier linked to cricketer Rishabh Pant. However, she denied the dating rumours and told NDTV, "Regarding the persistent rumours linking me with RP (Rishabh Pant), I want to clarify that these memes and rumours are unfounded. I prefer to keep my personal life private. My focus remains on my career and the work I am passionate about. It’s important to address such matters with transparency and to concentrate on the truth rather than speculation. I don’t understand why meme material pages get super excited."

The actress had cryptically addressed 'Mr RP’ in the interview and revealed that Rishabh once waited for her in a hotel hobby for almost 10 hours.

Reacting to her revelation, Rishabh penned a cryptic Instagram story which read, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them."

About Urvashi's work front, she made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great, starring Sunny Deol in the lead.

Later, she has featured in several movies including Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Pagalpaanti, Hate Story 4, among others.

Next, Rautela is set to appear in NBK109 alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, as well as in the film Baap, directed by Ahmed Khan. She also has Welcome To The Jungle and Kasoor 2 in her pipeline.