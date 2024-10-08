 Uorfi Javed Wins Karan Johar's 'The Traitors': Reports
Uorfi Javed, who participated in Amazon Prime's upcoming reality show 'The Traitors' has apparently won the title of the show this year. The show was hosted by Karan Johar.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
article-image

Amazon Prime's 'The Traitors' has been making headlines ever since its announcement. From the show having an amazing line up of popular faces from the world of entertainment to it being shot in Jaisalmer, the excitement to watch the show has been doubled.

article-image

Well, according to a report in India Forums, Uorfi Javed has won the title of the show this year. While more information about the same is yet to be known, the victory of this show will came across as another feather to the popular social media sensation's cap. Uorfi, who had a reality show called 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' on her life is definitely on a roll this year.

Talking about 'The Traitors,' the show will be hosted by Karan Johar and has been shot over a period of 12 days in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The concept of the show is game based and will focus only on the contestants game play and not their personal lives.

article-image

While more about the show's release date is yet to be known, media reports suggest that popular faces like Karan Kundrra, Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra, Jannat Zubair, Maheep Kapoor, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mukesh Chhabra and many others have participated in the show.

As for Uorfi, her show 'Follow Kar Lo Yaar' went ahead to be highly successful and the second season of the show is also widely anticipated.

article-image
