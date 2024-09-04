Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Approached For Karan Johar's Upcoming Reality Show 'The Traitors?' (Exclusive)

Amazon Prime is all set to come up with an upcoming reality show 'The Traitors.' The show, which is all set to be shot in the locales of Jaisalmer will star popular faces from the world of entertainment industry. Sudhanshu Pandey, who called it quits from Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa may also be seen participating in the reality show.

Well, The Free Press Journal has learnt of some more exclusive scoop on the show. Our well placed source close to the Amazon Prime's 'The Traitors' reveals that Raj Kundra has been approached to participate in the show. Our source says, ''Raj has been approached to participate in the reality show and the makers are very keen on having him on board. However, there is no confirmation on this from his end.''

Earlier, it was also reported that Karan Kundrra may be seen participating in the show this year. According to a recent report in India Forums, Karan Kundrra has been approached for the show and the actor, who is currently a part of Laughter Chef, may also be seen being a part of the show.

The format of the show will revolve around the contestants being confined to a particular location for ten days. The contestants will have to compete with each other to survive and ultimately win the game. They will be assigned several tasks for the same. However, there will also be a twist in the game. According to the said report, the host of the show will choose a few contestants as 'traitors' who will eliminate the faithful contestants from the show. Karan Johar will be seen judging the reality show.

While there is no official confirmation on Raj participating in the show, earlier, it was also reported that he was set to participate in Bigg Boss 16. However, that eventually did not happen.