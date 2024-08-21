 Uorfi Javed Burns Eyebrows, Lashes After Setting Dress On Fire Amid Follow Kar Lo Yaar Promotions (VIDEO)
Uorfi Javed is currently promoting her upcoming reality series, Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which promises to be a rollercoaster ride into her life.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image

Social media personality Uorfi Javed is all set to unveil her real self to the audience in a new series, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The nine-episode series will premiere on Prime Video on August 23, 2024, and it promises to be a rollercoaster ride into her crazy life.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Uorfi stepped out to promote her upcoming series. Pushing her fashion boundaries, she wore a black bodycon dress, but with a fiery twist. Her outfit featured a cane with the text, "Follow Kar Lo Yaar, 3 days to go."

It came with a daring twist—a cane that she set on fire. However, it led to her eyebrows and eyelashes getting burned. Sharing the video, Javed wrote, "Burned my lashes and eyebrows but it was worth it! #followkarloyaarOnPrime @primevideoin 23rd august."

Check out the video:

article-image

Talking about Follow Kar Lo Yaar, Uorfi said in a statement that she has always dreamt big, even when she was told that she would not make it. "Becoming famous? Shaking up the glamour world? That's been my game plan from day one. Trust me, it hasn't been easy. I've had more downs than ups, moments that would've crushed anyone else. But I bounced back every single time, stronger and more determined," she added.

“People have only seen one side of my story, but my life off social media is even crazier; it's pure drama! I've done reality TV before, but having my own show has been a dream come true, for which I'm grateful to Prime Video. Follow Kar Lo Yaar is raw, real, and 100% me - unfiltered and unapologetic. You think you know Uorfi? Well, get ready to see the real deal. It's going to be a wild ride, and I can't wait for you all to join me!," Uorfi concluded.

Follow Kar Lo Yaar features appearances by several well-known personalities, including Orry, Sandeep Khosla, Sanya Malhotra, and Munawar Faruqui, among others.

