'Unstoppable!': Netizens Laud Hina Khan As She Walks Ramp In Bridal Couture With Stage 3 Breast Cancer

Actress Hina Khan, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, walked the ramp at a fashion show in Ahmedabad on Sunday, leaving netizens impressed and proud of her. The actress, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy, was seen sashaying down the ramp in bridal couture, setting an example for all.

Photos and videos of Hina from the fashion show have now gone viral, in which the actress can be seen looking gorgeous in a red bridal lehenga with chunky gold jewellery and other accessories. She flashed her brightest smile as she effortlessly walked down the ramp and the audience cheered for her courage.

Even netizens could not hold themselves back from showering her with love. "I can only imagine how having such diagnosis changes your whole perspective on life. It looks like she's making the most out of her everyday life," a user wrote, while another gushed, "She is unstoppable!"

"So brave, hope she recovers soon," a fan commented.

#HinaKhan

Hina Khan, a fighter, a survivor! 💪 She walked the ramp in Ahmedabad yesterday, proving that even after battling cancer, dreams can bloom brighter than ever! Her courage inspires us all to face challenges with strength and grace. #CancerWarrior #HinaKhan… pic.twitter.com/s95x7jczkH — Rubel khan (@Rubelalikhan0) September 16, 2024

It was in June that Hina had shared with the media that she has been diagnosed with cancer. "I have been diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease," she wrote in her post.

Hina has been documenting her battle with cancer on social media, and she had also shared a heartbreaking video in which she was seen shaving her head off as her mother cried. She also got herself a wig made from her own hair, and stated that she was undeterred by the challenges.

A few days ago, Hina shared that she had contracted mucositis, a side effect of chemotherapy, and asked her fans to pray for her.