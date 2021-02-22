TVF teases 'Pitchers' Season 2, Twitter says 'here comes the hope!'

The Viral Fever (TVF), on Sunday, announced their line up for 2021 and sent netizens into a tizzy by teasing the second season of its popular series 'Pitchers.'
TCF's 'Pitchers' TVF Pitchers features Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan. The story written by Biswapati Sarkar, revolves around four friends -Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal, who quit their jobs to start their own company. The five-episode series is directed by Amit Golani.
The climax of the teaser shared by TVF shows a glimpse of the 2015 show.
Check it out here:
After the teaser was shared by the online YouTube channel, show's fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.
A user wrote, "Me to TVF after the last part: Don't do that, don't give me hope."
"@TheViralFever teased Pitchers Season 2 for nth time... It should be illegal to play with my feelings like this," tweeted another.
A tweet read: "Pitchers season 2 or should we continue waiting till eternity?"
Here are the reactions:
TVF has also announced upcoming season of shows like 'Kota Factory', 'Girls Hostel', 'College Romance', 'Hostel Daze' and more.