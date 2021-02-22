TVF teases 'Pitchers' Season 2, Twitter says 'here comes the hope!'

The Viral Fever (TVF), on Sunday, announced their line up for 2021 and sent netizens into a tizzy by teasing the second season of its popular series 'Pitchers.'

TCF's 'Pitchers' TVF Pitchers features Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan. The story written by Biswapati Sarkar, revolves around four friends -Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal, who quit their jobs to start their own company. The five-episode series is directed by Amit Golani.

The climax of the teaser shared by TVF shows a glimpse of the 2015 show.

Check it out here: