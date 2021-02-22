'Jagame Thandhiram' Teaser Out: Dhanush's action flick to release on Netflix

Dhanush starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram', which is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, is skipping theatrical release and will stream on OTT platform Netflix.
The teaser of the Tamil-language comedy gangster film was released by the makers on Monday.
The films revolves around a gangster named Suruli, played by Dhanush. The action-thriller set in London also features James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and others.
Check out the teaser here:
Subbaraj, who's written and directed the film, said, "Jagame Thandhiram is my dream film. A script that is close to my heart. A story that needs to be told, and heard by audiences across the world. This film has found a new way to speak to its audience."
Apart from 'Jagame Thandhiram', Dhanush also has Tamil film 'Karnan' and 'Atrangi Re' in the pipeline.
'Karnan', an action-drama helmed by Mari Selvaraj , will have a worldwide theatrical release on April 9.
"'Karnan' releases April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody who's livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options.
"A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them. Love you all. Spread Love," the actor had tweeted.
Meanwhile, the 'Asuran' star has also reunited with Aanand L Rai for 'Atrangi Re'. The Hindi language film also stars superstar Akhay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.