'Jagame Thandhiram' Teaser Out: Dhanush's action flick to release on Netflix

Dhanush starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram', which is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, is skipping theatrical release and will stream on OTT platform Netflix.

The teaser of the Tamil-language comedy gangster film was released by the makers on Monday.

The films revolves around a gangster named Suruli, played by Dhanush. The action-thriller set in London also features James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George and others.

Check out the teaser here: