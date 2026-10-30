Tu Yaa Main Star Adarsh Gourav Calls It Quits With GF Radhika Kolgaonkar After 8 Years Of Dating; Unfollows Her On Instagram

Adarsh Gourav, Girlfriend Radhika Kolgaonkar Breakup | Instagram

Actor Adarsh Gourav, known for his performances in Tu Yaa Main, The White Tiger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, among others, has reportedly parted ways with his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Kolgaonkar, a Mumbai-based graphic designer. The couple had been in a relationship for eight years and began dating in 2018.

Adarsh Gourav, Girlfriend Radhika Kolgaonkar Breakup

According to a report by ETimes, Adarsh and Radhika broke up in July this year. However, the two continued to explore ways to make their relationship work before eventually deciding to go their separate ways.

"It was a process of finding a way to make the relationship work, but it ultimately it didn’t work out. The reasons behind their breakup are too sensitive to be shared,” shared the reports. Both Adarsh and Radhika have taken it in their stride and moved on.

Both Adarsh and Radhika have seemingly taken the decision in their stride and moved on.

Amid the breakup reports, the two have also unfollowed each other on Instagram

As of now, Adarsh Gourav has neither confirmed nor reacted to the reports surrounding his alleged breakup with Radhika.