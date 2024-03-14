Trolls Band Together OTT Release Date: Know About Platform, Cast & More

Walt Dohrn's series Trolls Band Together is all set to stream on an OTT platform. Branch (Justin Timberlake) and Poppy (Anna Kendrick) have embarked on an exciting journey and fans can now enjoy the latest animation without leaving their homes.

Where to watch Trolls Band Together

The film will be released on Jio Cinema on March 17, 2024. The story takes place after the events of the Trolls World Tour, where Queen Barb (played by Rachel Bloom) tries to lead the Hard Rock Trolls to conquer every musical realm. The main characters, Poppy and Branch, pursue them.

Eric Andre plays Branch's older brother, John Dory, who visits Branch. John was formerly the head of BroZone. This happens at a time when the protagonists are working on their relationship. John informs Branch that Flyod (played by Troye Sivan) has been kidnapped by Veneer (played by Andrew Rannells) and Velvet (played by Amy Schumer).

The gang sets off on a mission to rescue Branch's brother because they cannot afford to waste more time. Apart from Jio Cinema, audiences can watch the movie on various platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.

Cast

Trolls Band Together is a 2023 American animated musical comedy produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Universal Pictures.

The film's cast includes Andrew Rannells, Kenan Thompson, Troye Sivan, NSYNC, Amy Schumer, Camila Cabello, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Eric André, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

All about Trolls Band Together

The film was edited by Nick Fletcher and produced by Gina Shay. It was made on a budget of $95 million and collected $210.1 million at the box office. The movie's screenplay is done by Elizabeth Tippe.