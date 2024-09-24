 ‘Trolling Strained Our Relationship’: Abdu Rozik REVEALS Reason Behind Calling Off His Wedding With Ex-Fiancé Amira
Abdu Rozik, who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 16 recently opened up on calling off his wedding with ex fiancé Amira and reveals that it was because of the online trolling that he took the step.

Abdu Rozik, who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 16 has gone ahead to be one of the most loved contestants post the show. Abdu, who is also a well known social media personality, announced his engagement a few months ago and later announced his upcoming marriage too. However, a few days back, the Bigg Boss 16 fame called off his wedding and the reason behind the same was unknown.

Now, speaking to the Times Of India, Abdu has finally addressed what conspired and why did he actually call off his wedding. Speaking to the portal, Abdu reveals that the constant hate and trolling being spewed at him and Amira online had started taking a troll on their relationship. He reveals that Amira was deeply affected by the same. Abdu says,"The trolling was the biggest reason for calling off my wedding. Amira was deeply affected by the negativity that followed our engagement announcement. This constant barrage of hate began to take a toll on her mental well-being, and I couldn't bear to see her continue to be a target.”

It became clear that our relationship was suffering. I couldn't envision a future together under such strain." He added that both of their families were greatly affected by the online hate. "Our families became hesitant about our future because people don't understand that trolling can destroy relationships. It doesn't just hurt the individuals involved; it changes the way people think and view the world,” Abdu further added.

