Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3: Yash Starrer Shows Friday Dip, Worldwide Collection Nears ₹225 Crore Despite Criticism

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale For Grownups has continued its theatrical run with worldwide gross collections of Rs 221.45 crore, including Rs 197.70 crore from India and Rs 23.75 crore from overseas markets. The film has earned Rs 165.35 crore in India net collections across 66,598 shows so far.

Released on August 26 after several delays, the film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, on Day 3, which was the first Friday, Toxic collected Rs 26.60 crore in India net, with the film recording around 19,390 shows. However, the Friday collection witnessed a 29.3% drop compared with Thursday's net collection of Rs 37.65 crore.

In Other Languages

The Hindi version contributed around Rs 23 crore gross and Rs 19.15 crore net. The Kannada version collected approximately Rs 6 crore gross and Rs 5 crore net. The Tamil version earned around Rs 87 lakh gross and Rs 75 lakh net, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 1.75 crore gross and Rs 1.50 crore net. The Malayalam version added around Rs 23 lakh gross and Rs 20 lakh net.

Toxic Budget

While the makers have not officially revealed the film's budget, reports have suggested that Toxic has been mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore.

The 29.3% Friday drop is a concern, particularly because Friday usually benefits from the start of the weekend. A strong Saturday and Sunday would therefore be crucial for the film.

Toxic Review

Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"