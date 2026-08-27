Did Ranbir Kapoor's Mother & Actress Neetu Kapoor Repost Negative Review Of Yash Starrer Toxic?

Neetu Kapoor's Alleged Post Goes Viral | Instagram / YouTube

Yash starrer Toxic took a bumper opening at the box office, despite getting mostly negative reviews from critics and the audience. On social media, the film is getting trolled, and a Reddit post has grabbed everyone's attention, which shows that Ranbir Kapoor's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor reposted a negative review of Toxic on Instagram. The post has surprised one and all because Yash will next be seen in Ramayana, which also stars Ranbir in the lead role.

However, when we went and checked whether Neetu actually reposted it, we could not find it on her Instagram account now. So, maybe she deleted it or the viral Reddit post is a fake one. Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Reddit Post

Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "Honestly it happens lol. Took me forever to realise repost button. (But yeah she IS bitchy) (sic)."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Is it tho? I mean she repost this while Yash next release with her son ? Can’t wait to see the fan war between Yash fandom and RK’s 41 fans! (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "The repost was probably an accident. Still it's hilarious that she is reading toxic reviews and box office posts, when her son's next film stars Yash (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, Neetu has not yet shared any clarification about the viral post.

Toxic Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Toxic, on its first day, collected Rs. 101.10 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection is Rs. 140.75 crore. However, it will be interesting to see whether the movie will be able to perform well in the coming days or not.

Toxic Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2 stars to Toxic and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"