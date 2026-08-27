Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash Scores Second ₹100 Crore Opener After KGF 2, Beats THESE Films

Yash’s much-awaited action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups has made a powerful start at the box office, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India on its opening day. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film recorded an India nett collection of Rs 101.10 crore and a worldwide gross of Rs 140.75 crore on Day 1, according to trade website Sacnilk.

Released in cinemas on August 26 amid massive anticipation, Toxic has given Yash his second Rs 100 crore-plus opening after KGF Chapter 2. The film has also emerged as the second-highest Indian opener, behind Dhurandhar 2.

According to Sacnilk, Toxic earned Rs 120.75 crore gross in India, while its overseas collection stood at Rs 20 crore. This took its worldwide gross to Rs 140.75 crore.

The film performed particularly well across southern markets, with Karnataka leading the way at Rs 30.50 crore. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 18.50 crore, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 6.75 crore and Kerala recorded Rs 2.25 crore.

Interestingly, the biggest contribution came from the rest of India, which accounted for Rs 62.75 crore. The figure made up more than half of the film’s opening-day India gross, indicating that Toxic also found a strong audience beyond Yash’s core South Indian market.

Toxic Day 1 Box Office Collection

India nett: Rs 101.10 crore

India gross: Rs 120.75 crore

Overseas gross: Rs 20 crore

Worldwide gross: Rs 140.75 crore

On the India nett opening-day chart, Toxic has moved ahead of several major releases. Its Rs 101.10 crore collection is higher than Kalki (Rs 95 crore), Salaar (Rs 91 crore), Adipurush (Rs 87 crore), Devara (Rs 83 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 75 crore).

However, the film still has a distance to cover to beat some of the biggest Indian openers. Dhurandhar 2 stands ahead with Rs 103 crore, while Yash’s own KGF Chapter 2 had opened with Rs 116 crore. Baahubali 2 collected Rs 121 crore, RRR recorded Rs 133 crore and Pushpa 2 remains at the top with Rs 164.25 crore.

The film had also generated strong momentum before its theatrical release. Its Day 1 advance booking crossed Rs 58.27 crore, excluding block seats, with more than 18.48 lakh tickets sold across 25,654 shows.

The film has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The Free Press Journal gave the film 2 stars. "Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it," the review read.

The film also stars Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and others.