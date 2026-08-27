'What The Hell Was That?': Toxic Actor Yash & Director Geetu Mohandas' Old Interviews Go Viral After Film Faces Criticism On Social Media - Watch Videos

Yash & Geetu Mohandas' Old Interviews Go Viral | YouTube / X

Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria, was released on Wednesday. The film received mostly negative reviews from critics and the audience, and it is being trolled on social media. Netizens have dug up old interviews of Yash and Geetu, and the video clips are going viral on X and Instagram.

The filmmaker, in her old interview, had said, "I write something, I shoot something else, I edit something else, and then the film is out. Then I am happy. I never stick to the script. Even now, for my next film, I am meeting the producers, so when I am talking to them, one thing I kept telling them, 'you are not going to get what you are reading.'"

ADHD mentioned... Isn't that what people signed up for when they brought this genius to direct the movie? https://t.co/psJbaUZVkK pic.twitter.com/BcmxC7WL1Y — Maverick 🇩🇪 🇦🇷 (@MaverickGowda) August 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Yash's video from an interview at Comic Con has gone viral, in which, while talking about Toxic, he said, "I am very sure that when they coming out of the theatre, they will be like blown. And they will say, 'what the hell was that?'"

Well, netizens are trolling both Yash and Geetu for their statements. Check out the tweets below...

Toxic Review

Toxic has mostly received negative reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"

Toxic Box Office Collection

Toxic took a bumper opening at the box office as the advance booking was very strong. On its first day, the film collected Rs. 101.10 crore net (all languages) in India, and the worldwide gross collection is Rs. 140.75 crore.

As the reviews are negative, it will be interesting to see what response the movie gets at the box office in the coming days.