Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash & Kiara Advani's Film Witnesses Massive 64% Drop Amid Criticism, Collects ₹36.40 Crore

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Kannada actor Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairytale For Grownups was undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film opened to a massive box-office response on its first day. Also starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi, Toxic minted Rs 101.10 crore net across all languages in India on Day 1. Its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 140.75 crore.

However, the film witnessed a major drop in collections on its second day amid criticism and mixed reactions.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, on Day 2 (Thursday), Toxic collected Rs 36.40 crore net in India across 22,629 shows. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 137.50 crore, while the India gross stands at ₹164.50 crore after two days.

The film also maintained a decent presence in overseas markets, earning Rs 10 crore on Day 2. Its total overseas gross collection now stands at Rs 26.25 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 190.75 crore.

In Other Languages

Language-wise, Hindi contributed the highest share on Day 2 with Rs 23 crore, followed by Kannada at Rs 8.50 crore. Telugu contributed Rs 3 crore, Tamil Rs .50 crore, and Malayalam around Rs 40 lakh.

Toxic Budget

While the makers have not officially announced the budget, reports suggest that Toxic has been made on a whopping budget of around Rs 500 crore.

Although the film crossed Rs 190 crore worldwide in just two days, the sharp fall on Day 2 is a concern. For a Rs 500-crore film, Toxic needs strong collections over the weekend and, more importantly, sustained numbers during the weekdays to move towards profitability.

Toxic Review

Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"