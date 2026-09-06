Toxic Box Office Collection Day 11: Yash Starrer Struggles In Second Week Despite 34% Growth, Collects ₹2.28 Crore

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 11 | Photo Via YouTube

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups , which released on August 26, was one of the most anticipated films of the year. After facing multiple delays, the Yash-starrer finally arrived in theatres with considerable expectations. However, the film turned out to be a disappointing watch for many netizens and critics, with mixed to negative reactions emerging after its release.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic had already faced backlash surrounding its trailer and songs before hitting the big screen. While the film managed to open to decent numbers at the box office, its second week has been relatively slow, with collections witnessing a significant drop compared to its opening phase.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 11

According to Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 2.28 crore on Day 11, which was its second Saturday. The film recorded a 34.3% growth from the previous day's net collection of Rs 1.75 crore. Of the Day 11 earnings, the Hindi version contributed Rs 90 lakh from 1,179 shows, while the Kannada version collected Rs 1.38 crore across 650 shows.

Toxic Budget

While the makers have not officially revealed the film's budget, reports have suggested that Toxic has been mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore.

Despite the Saturday growth, the overall Day 11 figure remains underwhelming for a film of Toxic's scale.

With the second week proving slow, Toxic will need strong collections over the remaining days and sustained audience interest to improve its overall box-office performance.

Toxic Review

Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"