Toxic Box Office Collection Day 10: Yash And Kiara Advani's Film Falls Sharply, Collects Just ₹1.75 Crore

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 10 | Photo Via YouTube

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is facing a challenging run at the box office, despite being one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film arrived in theatres on August 26 after multiple delays, but the reviews have been mixed, with sections of the audience and critics raising concerns about its storyline and execution.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 10

On Day 10 (second Friday), Toxic recorded an estimated Rs 1.75 crore net collection, according to Sacnilk. This marks a steep 58.8% drop from Day 9, when the film collected around Rs 4.25 crore. The sharp decline indicates that the film is struggling to maintain momentum as it enters its second weekend.

In Other Languages

The language-wise figures for Day 10 are estimated at Rs 85 lakh from Hindi, Rs 85 lakh from Kannada, Rs 1 lakh from Tamil, and Rs 4 lakh from Telugu.

Toxic Budget

While the makers have not officially revealed the film's budget, reports have suggested that Toxic has been mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore.

The Day 10 figure is poor when viewed against the film's reported budget of Rs 500 crore. Although box-office performance can improve during weekends, the film needs a substantial jump in collections to build momentum and move closer to recovering its reported production cost through its theatrical run.

Toxic Review

Toxic has received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!"