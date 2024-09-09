 'Together Forever,' Jokes Disha Parmar As She Gets Diagnosed With Dengue Along With Husband Rahul Vaidya
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Together Forever,' Jokes Disha Parmar As She Gets Diagnosed With Dengue Along With Husband Rahul Vaidya

'Together Forever,' Jokes Disha Parmar As She Gets Diagnosed With Dengue Along With Husband Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram stories to reveal that he has been diagnosed with Dengue and now, after him, his wife Disha too has been diagnosed with the disease.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image

Rahul Vaidya had been down with Dengue for a couple of days. The Laughter Chef fame now took to his Instagram stories to reveal that after him, his wife Disha Parmar too has been diagnosed with Dengue.

Read Also
'Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya Were All Over The Place During Anant-Radhika's Haldi': Rahul Vaidya...
article-image

Rahul took to his Instagram stories to reveal the same and wrote that after him, his wife Disha has been diagnosed with Dengue. Rahul writes, ''Wasn't it enough for me to have dengue ke Disha ko bhi ho gaya.'' Reposting the same on her Instagram stories, Disha, in a fun way replies, ''Together forever.'' Before this, Disha also posted a selfie of her on her stories and wrote 'Welcome to the sick club.'

Read Also
Rahul Vaidya Questions Poonam Pandey's Demise: 'Am I The Only One Who Thinks She's Not Dead?'
article-image

On the work front, Rahul is currently a part of Colors TV's 'Laughter Chef.' The show is a 'cooking reality show,' where popular faces from the world of entertainment, in pairs, are assigned a dish they have to cook together. While the show has been doing amazing on the TRP front, it also recently received an extension until January 2025, after various reports of the show going off air started doing rounds on the internet.

On the other hand, Disha has been on a break from television after the birth of her daughter. The actress was last seen in Sony TV's 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai 4,' along with Nakuul Mehta.

FPJ Shorts
Man Walks At Delhi Metro Station In Blouse, Wears Lipstick & Bindi Too, Video Goes Viral
Man Walks At Delhi Metro Station In Blouse, Wears Lipstick & Bindi Too, Video Goes Viral
Bizarre Farewell: Borussia Dortmund’s Jakub Blaszczykowski & Lukasz Piszczek Take On 100 Kids In Final Match; Video
Bizarre Farewell: Borussia Dortmund’s Jakub Blaszczykowski & Lukasz Piszczek Take On 100 Kids In Final Match; Video
Deposit Growth In India Expected To Slow To 11.2% YoY In 2025: Report
Deposit Growth In India Expected To Slow To 11.2% YoY In 2025: Report
VIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens Demand Action
VIDEO: School Girls' 'Vulgar' Dance To Bollywood Song On Teacher's Day Goes Viral; Angry Netizens Demand Action
Read Also
Netizens REACT To Rahul Vaidya's Latest Look From Munna Bhai M.B.B.S: 'Circuit Bhai From Meesho'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Eco-Ganesha: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Other Bollywood Celebs Who Brought Home...

FPJ Eco-Ganesha: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Other Bollywood Celebs Who Brought Home...

IC 814: ANI Sues Netflix For Using PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pervez Musharraf's Footage Without...

IC 814: ANI Sues Netflix For Using PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pervez Musharraf's Footage Without...

Vikas Sethi's Mother Breaks Down At His Funeral In Mumbai; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

Vikas Sethi's Mother Breaks Down At His Funeral In Mumbai; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface

'Together Forever,' Jokes Disha Parmar As She Gets Diagnosed With Dengue Along With Husband Rahul...

'Together Forever,' Jokes Disha Parmar As She Gets Diagnosed With Dengue Along With Husband Rahul...

VIDEO: Ishaan Khatter Goes Semi-Nude, Flaunts Chiselled Body In Steamy Photoshoot Amid The Perfect...

VIDEO: Ishaan Khatter Goes Semi-Nude, Flaunts Chiselled Body In Steamy Photoshoot Amid The Perfect...