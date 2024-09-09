'Together Forever,' Jokes Disha Parmar As She Gets Diagnosed With Dengue Along With Husband Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya had been down with Dengue for a couple of days. The Laughter Chef fame now took to his Instagram stories to reveal that after him, his wife Disha Parmar too has been diagnosed with Dengue.

Rahul took to his Instagram stories to reveal the same and wrote that after him, his wife Disha has been diagnosed with Dengue. Rahul writes, ''Wasn't it enough for me to have dengue ke Disha ko bhi ho gaya.'' Reposting the same on her Instagram stories, Disha, in a fun way replies, ''Together forever.'' Before this, Disha also posted a selfie of her on her stories and wrote 'Welcome to the sick club.'

On the work front, Rahul is currently a part of Colors TV's 'Laughter Chef.' The show is a 'cooking reality show,' where popular faces from the world of entertainment, in pairs, are assigned a dish they have to cook together. While the show has been doing amazing on the TRP front, it also recently received an extension until January 2025, after various reports of the show going off air started doing rounds on the internet.

On the other hand, Disha has been on a break from television after the birth of her daughter. The actress was last seen in Sony TV's 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai 4,' along with Nakuul Mehta.