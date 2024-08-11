Gurucharan Singh Reveals Jennifer Bansiwal Was Ready To 'Patch Up' With Asit Modi After Accusing Him Of Sexual Harassment

Actor Gurucharan Singh rose to fame with Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah through his portrayal of the character Sodhi. He recently talked about the toxic behaviour on the show sets and compared it to the corporate jobs. He also revealed his relationship with Jeniffer and Asit Modi after a sexual harassment issue between them.

He was asked about as per his co-actor statement, if the culture of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was toxic. Talking to Siddharth Kannan, he said, "What I didn't like is that my shoot used to be at 12 and I was called at 7 in the morning. In the morning you come up with the energy and you just wait for the shoot. You should give responsibility and authority to everyone and one must not feel that confusion that you are having a sadistic pleasure with them."

He was questioned if he had a word with Jennifer Bansiwal, and also that in the past he accused Asit Kumar Modi of sexual harassment in the workplace. To which Gurucharan revealed, "I recently met Jennifer Bansiwal, and we also shared a reel together on social media. During that phase of time, I spoke to both of them. I tried that both of them at least meet once face to face. At that time I felt that I was trying to help but what if I got into that trouble with their issue. I tried that both of them should meet and sort this out but kuch logo ko nahi karni thi cheezi, Asit ji did not want to patch up, while Jennifer was ready. Even today things that can be better it all depends on the people."

Speaking about his relationship with Asit Modi, and said, "Asit who was my ex was very good at the start, mujhe bhauth maza aata tha unko dekh ke boh bande ko baith shauk tha, that you should do this and that, he always comes up with a lot of creativity."

Gurucharan grabbed the headlines when he went missing from Delhi in April 22. His family and friends were concerned about his disappearance, and it later revealed that the actor was on a spiritual journey.