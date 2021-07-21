Tisca Chopra opens up about her upcoming directorial venture

Mumbai: Actor Tisca Chopra is all set to direct a feature film. The shooting of the project will likely take place by the end of this year. For the unversed, Tisca has earlier helmed a short film, titled 'Rubaru'.

On donning multiple hats, she said, "It may be because I get bored easily, or maybe the fact that I do get diverse ideas about many things that require different platforms. However, I enjoy the fact that I am able to flip from one thing to something totally different." Tisca feels lucky on getting different opportunities to explore different things so far.