Tiger Shroff Rubbishes Reports Of Him Starring In Master Blaster With Sanjay Dutt: 'Not True' | Photo Via Instagram

There have been reports doing the rounds on the internet stating that Tiger Shroff is all set in Firoz Nadiadwala's upcoming film Master Blaster, with Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

Now, the Heropanti actor took to his X, formerly known as Twitter, and denied the reports. He said, "Been hearing rumours and seeing some tweets and posts of me being roped in for a film..It will be my honour to work with such senior stalwarts in our industry someday soon but as of now this news is not true"

Read Also Tiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka After Split From Disha Patani?

Reportedly, Master Blaster was set to be shot in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China with action and technical crew from Los Angeles and China.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday, shared the announcement of the film Master Blaster and wrote, "It's official...Sanjay Dutt - Tiger Shroff to star in 'Master Blaster'. Known for backing up films like #HeraPheri, #PhirHeraPheri, #AwaraPaagalDeewana and the #Welcome franchise, producer #FirozNadiadwala announces his next film in the action-comedy genre."

Tiger and Sanjay were also set to undergo rigorous and extensive training in advanced forms of martial arts, hand combat, and ancient weaponry, which were set to be supervised by senior Shaolin monks.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Ganapath, with Kriti Sanon and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)