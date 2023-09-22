Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff To Star In Action-Comedy Musical Master Blaster; Film To Go On Floors Soon

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff are all set to share screen space in Firoz A Nadiadwallah's action-comedy film Master Blaster. The film is currently in advanced pre-production stage and will go on floors soon.

Master Blaster will be shot in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China with action and technical crew from Los Angeles and China. In a statement, the makers have said that new technical innovations will be introduced in the film for the first time in the history of cinema.

Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff will also undergo rigorous and extensive training in advance form of Martial Arts, hand combat and ancient weaponry under the supervision of senior Shaolin monks.

After working with Jackie Shroff in Subhash Ghai's Khalnayak and in Kartoos, it’s the first time ever that Sanjay Dutt will collaborate with his son, Tiger Shroff.

Firoz A Nadiadwallah is known for backing up some of the biggest family comedy action entertainers like Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Awara Paagal Deewana and the Welcome Franchise.

Meanwhile, Tiger will also be seen in films like Ganpath with Kriti Sanon and in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt has Thalapathy Vijay's Leo and Baap with Jackie, Sunny Deol and Mithun Chakraborty. He was last seen in a special cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan.