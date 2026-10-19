Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 'All 3 Accused Are Adults Aged 18, 18 & 22,' Says Mumbai Crime Branch DCP | Videos | PTi

Mumbai Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Roushan said on October 19 that the three accused in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff are aged 18, 18 and 22, clarifying that none of them is a minor. He said two of the accused are from Sonipat in Haryana, while the third hails from Bihar, and their criminal backgrounds are being verified.

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Roushan said two of the accused had studied up to Class 12, while the third had completed education up to Class 9. He added that police are checking their criminal antecedents as part of the investigation.

In a related development, Kota Police detained the three men after searching the Pune–Jaipur Express at Kota railway station on Monday. According to Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, the suspects were travelling in the train’s general compartment and allegedly planned to escape to Nepal via Delhi.

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The operation was launched after Kota Police received information from Mumbai Police about the suspects’ possible movement by train. Gautam said the force’s technical team was ready within 15 minutes of receiving the alert, enabling officers to act soon after the train arrived at the station at around 10.30 am.

The police team searched the train and detained the suspects within approximately 15 minutes, the SP said. The swift action was facilitated by coordination between Mumbai and Kota Police, she added.

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No weapons were recovered from the men at the time of their detention. They were subsequently detained for questioning as investigators sought to establish their alleged roles in the firing incident.

Police are also examining the suspected escape plan, under which the accused allegedly intended to travel to Delhi before proceeding to Nepal. Their reported links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang are also being investigated, and their alleged affiliations and individual roles in the case remain to be established.