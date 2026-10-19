Security Tightened Outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident; Police Check Vehicles Near Residence

Security has been tightened outside Salman Khan's residence Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai following the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff . Police personnel have increased checks in the area and are inspecting vehicles near the actor's home as a precautionary measure.

The development comes amid the ongoing investigation into the firing outside a football ground in Juhu, where Tiger was present on Sunday (October 18).

The incident has also drawn attention to an earlier warning mentioned in a voice note that surfaced on social media, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and referring to Tiger's association with Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, all three accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case have been arrested in Kota, Rajasthan. The Anti-Gangster Task Force, along with Rajasthan Police, apprehended them at Kota railway station while they were travelling from Mumbai to Delhi.

According to reports, the accused had reached Kota by train and were caught at the railway station. The group includes one person from Maharashtra and two from Haryana. They had allegedly been absconding since the firing incident.

Although the actor reportedly escaped serious injury, his driver was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang takes responsibility

A social media post circulating from a Facebook account bearing the name ‘Anmol Bishnoi’ purportedly carries a message claiming responsibility for the attack. The message names Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu as those allegedly taking responsibility on behalf of the gang.

In the post, the purported authors claim they had previously contacted Shroff to warn him but allege that he did not heed the warning. The message also threatens members of the Mumbai film industry who do not comply with the gang’s demands or continue working with Salman Khan, warning that they could be targeted next.

The post concludes with a threatening message asking the film industry to wait and watch. The authenticity of the social media claim and the identities of those behind the firing remain subject to police verification.

Attack outside Salman Khan's residence

On April 14, 2024, at around 4.45 am, two men arrived on a motorbike and fired five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra. The five accused who are to face trial in the case are Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Rafiq Choudhari and Harpal Hardeep Singh.

The three accused, namely Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi and Ravtaram Swami alias Rohit Godara, have been shown as wanted accused in the case.