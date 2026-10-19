Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Actor Rushed Injured Driver To Santacruz Police Station After Bullet Hit His Wrist, FIR Reveals |

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff drove his injured caretaker and driver to Santacruz Police Station after unidentified assailants opened fire at his BMW outside Jamnabai Narsee International School in Mumbai, according to the FIR filed in connection with the October 18 incident. The complainant, Firdos Ibrahim Baloch, sustained a bullet wound to his left wrist, while the attack also left another man injured.

According to Baloch’s statement recorded by the police, the firing took place around 7 pm as he and Shroff were leaving the school’s football ground in Vile Parle West. Baloch, 47, stated that he had been working as Shroff’s caretaker for 28 years and also drove for him when required.

The FIR states that Shroff had arrived at the ground earlier that evening in his BMW, accompanied by driver Gangadhar Yadav. Baloch followed them on his motorcycle and later left the ground with Shroff in the BMW, with Baloch behind the wheel and the actor seated beside him.

Details On Moments Of Firing

As they exited the school ground and Baloch began taking a left turn, two unidentified men allegedly opened fire at the car from the front and left side. The complainant alleged that the attackers fired with the intention of killing Shroff and him, triggering panic among people at the spot.

Baloch told police that he was struck by a bullet in his left wrist. He got out of the car through the driver’s-side door, while Shroff remained inside. The actor then drove the injured Baloch to Santacruz Police Station, from where police took them to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

FIR Describes 3 Suspects & Their Escape

The complaint describes three suspected assailants, all believed to be between 20 and 25 years old, with slim builds and heights ranging from approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet.

According to the FIR, two men fired at the vehicle, while a third was already seated on a yellow motorcycle with its engine running. After the shooting, the third suspect allegedly signalled to the two gunmen to get onto the motorcycle and all three fled from the spot.

The first shooter was described as wearing a white full-sleeved shirt, black trousers and white shoes. The second allegedly wore a black cap with a white logo, a light blue full-sleeved shirt, black trousers and white shoes.

The third suspect was reportedly wearing a chocolate-brown full-sleeved T-shirt with a white stripe on the chest, grey trousers and black-and-white shoes. Baloch stated that he would be able to identify the suspects if he saw them again.

Another Man Shot During Firing

The FIR also records that Baloch learnt during his hospital visit that the bullet had remained lodged in his forearm and that the ring finger of his right hand had been fractured. His statement further mentions that he was informed by police that Shroff had sustained injuries to his chest and right hand, while another man injured in the shooting had suffered a chest wound and was being treated at Cooper Hospital.

Accused Held In Rajasthan

All three accused in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff have been arrested in Kota, Rajasthan. The Anti-Gangster Task Force, along with Rajasthan Police, apprehended them from the Railway Colony area near Kota railway station.

The trio, who had been absconding since the incident, were travelling by train from Mumbai to Delhi when they were detained. Among the accused, one is from Maharashtra, while the other two hail from Haryana. The arrests come a day after shots were fired outside a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu area, where the incident involving the Bollywood actor took place.

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