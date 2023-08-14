THIS OMG 2 Actor Banned From Watching His Own Film |

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam hit the screens last week, and opened to moderate numbers, given that it clashed with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. Not to mention, the Central Board of Film Certification cleared the film with "a few modifications" and granted an 'A' certificate. According to CBFC, 'UA' certification means children below 12 years of age can watch a film under parental guidance. An 'A' certificate means adults (aged 18+) can publicly watch a film.

The film’s plot revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Tripathi), a devotee of Lord Shiva (Kumar), who seeks justice for his son (Aarush Varma) after a video of him masturbating in school is leaked online leading him to be shamed and suspended. Akshay’s character is shown guiding Pankaj to stand against the school administration and its clout of legal experts. The film extensively highlights the importance of sex education in Indian schools. However, due to OMG 2 receiving an A certificate, Aarush who plays an important role in the film was not allowed at the screening since he is 16 years old.

The film also courted controversy after a priest of Mahakaleshwar temple sent a legal notice to the makers to remove the scene shot on the temple premises. The priest of the Mahakal temple Mahesh Sharma told ANI, "We demand that all the shots related to the Mahakal temple, Lord Shiva, and shots related to Mahakal premises should be removed from the movie. For this, we have sent legal notices to the filmmakers of the movie. If the scenes were not removed, then we will get a criminal case registered. We will also knock on the doors of the High Court and will demand that the movie should be banned in the whole country."

OMG 2 witnessed a major jump in numbers on Sunday as it raked in Rs 17.55, and the total has now mounted to Rs 43.11 crore. Written and directed by Amit Rai, it is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. The film, presented by Viacom18 Studios, is billed as a spiritual sequel of OMG - Oh My God!, starring Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which was released in 2012.

